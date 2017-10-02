Join BloodSource And 1140 For A Blood Drive To Benefit Las Vegas

Join 1140 in helping the victims of the devastating Las Vegas attacks. The Folsom Lake College Blood Drive is happening on Wednesday, October 4th & Thursday, October 5th.

We’ll be at Folsom Lake College this Wednesday from 10am – noon supporting BloodSource’s blood drive, so please stop by and help support the relief effort.. Bloodmobiles will be onsite from 10am – 2pm by The Roost in the center of campus.

BloodSource stands ready to send blood to Las Vegas if needed. As part of the Blood Systems Blood Services division, BloodSource is included in a multi-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem, moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most.

Our sister United Blood Services blood center in Las Vegas is providing blood and blood components to area hospitals treating victims of the concert shooting. The local Las Vegas community and communities across the country are coming forward in solidarity to support and honor those impacted by this senseless shooting. It’s the blood on the shelf that saves lives when tragedy strikes.

While O-positive, O-negative and platelet donations are most needed whenever tragedy strikes, BloodSource urges both existing and first-time donors of all blood types to visit org or call 866.822.5663 to schedule an appointment at one of our 15 donor centers or at a mobile blood drive.

We understand that people want to come forward now to show their support, however, to effectively manage the blood supply for patients, we are asking donors to commit to making appointments to give blood throughout the coming days and weeks. All donors will receive a Give A Pint of Hope T-Shirt and MyBloodSource Reward. All Walk-ins welcome.