Neighbors Mourn Cameron Park Man Killed In Las Vegas Massacre

CAMERON PARK (CBS13) — A community is in mourning after learning one of their own was killed in the Las Vegas massacre.

“The whole thing is shocking a terrible, terrible thing,” a neighbor said.

Monday morning began with a procession through the Cameron Park Country Club to honor their dear member and friend Kurt Von Tillow.

Friends left a memorial full of red white and blue. They said it was the least they could do for the great golfer and most patriotic guy they knew.

The news came as a shock and heartbreak for the whole community.

“It’s very sad what’s going on here, they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Marcie Peterson, an old friend, and neighbor.

Kurt was with his wife at the concert and two other family members when he was hit.

“They’re just good Christian people. They both work and wonderful neighbors,” she said.

Peterson lives only a few doors down on the golf course they once shared.

“It’s very sad to think it’s so close and of course all the people are important, but when you know them it’s very sad,” she added.

His golf buddies said Kurt will always be remembered for his belly laughs, smile, and tremendous friendship.

His wife was not injured but was right next to him at the time of the shooting. Two other relatives were shot, but are expected to survive.