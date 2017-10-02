Report: Raiders QB Carr Suffered Back Injuries In Loss To Broncos

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
After being sacked by Broncos defensive end Shelby Harris, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was inadvertently kneed in the back by Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis in the third quarter, knocking him out of the game.
After the 16-10 loss, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio told reporters Carr was suffering from back spasms and said, “It’s something that should be cleaned up quickly.”
Carr told reporters he’d already had an X-ray. He also noted he’s still in a lot of pain but would try to play this week.
Should Carr miss extended snaps for the second straight season, EJ Manuel would be likely to jump in at the starting role under center. Manuel played four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before being signed by the Oakland Raiders.
He currently has a 19-16 TD to interception ratio, completing 58.5% of his passes.