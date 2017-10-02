Russian Diplomat Says US Breaking Law For Searching Consul’s Residence In SF

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 01: Black smoke billows from a chimney on top of the Russian consulate on September 1, 2017 in San Francisco, California. In response to a Russian government demand for the United States to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia by 455, the Trump administration ordered the closure of three consular offices in the San Francisco, New York and Washington. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Russian diplomat says the United States is violating international law by searching a two-story brownstone building in San Francisco that was the consul’s residence.

Russian diplomat Nikolay Pukalov says at least 20 U.S. officials were coming in and out of the property Monday.

The U.S. State Department confirmed it conducted a walkthrough to make sure all residents had left the premises.

Pukalov, head of the consular division at the Russian embassy in D.C., called the inspection an “intrusion” and a violation of international law and of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

President Donald Trump’s administration on Aug. 31 gave Moscow two days to shutter diplomatic outposts in San Francisco and other American cities and a month to vacate diplomatic residences.

