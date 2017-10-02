Sacramento Puerto Ricans Reaching Out To Help Devastated Island

By Angela Musallam
Filed Under: Hurricane Maria

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Recovery continues, but very slowly in Puerto Rico, weeks after most of the island was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Now, Puerto Ricans around Sacramento are coming together to help the recovery effort.

One woman raised $13,000 over the last week to help her hometown get back on its feet.

“I promise I’ll be there as soon as possible.”

It’s a race against time for Carmen Garcia-Gomez, as she desperately searches for a way to get to Peñuelas—her hometown in Puerto Rico.

“I just need to get on a plane, and more importantly have a guarantee to come back,” Gomez said.

Gomez says most of the island still has no electricity and no water.
Photos taken by her family members show a sliver of the aftermath.

“There’s total devastation; there’s not enough to go around,” Gomez added.

Gomez spent the last week raising money to help get her hometown back on its feet.

“They need water, any and all kinds of canned food, baby items, diapers food and wipes, bug repellent, batteries…” Gomez listed off.

So far, she’s raised $13,000. Gomez is using the money she raised to order supplies from Costco in Puerto Rico, to send to Peñuelas.

“We’re gonna hit targeted neighborhoods to distribute and go door to door,” Gomez said.

Gomez even reached out to the mayor who she says will help deliver the supplies.

Now, Gomez just has to find a way to get to the island to jumpstart the recovery.

“It’s really important I go back and give back so that we can rebuild Puerto Rico and Peñuelas,” said Gomez, holding back tears.

The earliest flight to Puerto Rico from Sacramento isn’t until mid to late October.

More from Angela Musallam
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch