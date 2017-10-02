Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started off the show talking about the tragedy in Las Vegas before getting into what happened in the sports world over the weekend. The guys went over the Week 4 NFL games, and broke down the Raiders loss to the Broncos.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys gave their best and worst from the sports weekend. The guys talked about some of the injuries that happened over the weekend, and which teams will suffer the most without their starters. Next, the guys talked about Mitch Trubisky becoming the starter of the Bears, and how they will finish the season.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs tonight, and they talk about what they got right and what they got wrong over the weekend. Next, they asked with the Bills, Rams, and Panthers all at 3 and 1, which one is the most surprising? Then the guys ended the show on a happy note.

