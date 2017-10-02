Strange Day: The Lo-Down – 10/2

Hour 1

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders talks with wide recievers coach Nick Holz during the closing moments of the Raiders 27-10 loss to the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 24, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started off the show talking about the tragedy in Las Vegas before getting into what happened in the sports world over the weekend.  The guys went over the Week 4 NFL games, and broke down the Raiders loss to the Broncos.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

mitchell trubisky Strange Day: The Lo Down 10/2

In the second hour of the show the guys gave their best and worst from the sports weekend. The guys talked about some of the injuries that happened over the weekend, and which teams will suffer the most without their starters.  Next, the guys talked about Mitch Trubisky becoming the starter of the Bears, and how they will finish the season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball as Kony Ealy #94 of the New York Jets attempts to tackle him during the first quarter on September 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kings preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs tonight, and they talk about what they got right and what they got wrong over the weekend.  Next, they asked with the Bills, Rams, and Panthers all at 3 and 1, which one is the most surprising?  Then the guys ended the show on a happy note.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

