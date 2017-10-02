LIVE: CBS News coverage of mass shooting in Las Vegas | What we know about the shooting

The Raiders are in some trouble: The Drive – 10/2

HOUR 1

Dave and Kayte opened the show with a rundown of the Raiders and Niners losses on Sunday. They also had a quick discussion of the Kings preseason broadcast slate.

 

HOUR 2

The second hour started with a longer look back at Week 4 of the NFL season. Dave and Kayte talked about the biggest surprises from the week, the Chargers troubles in LA, and whether the Falcons are overrated. They also gave their picks for Washington vs Kansas City.

 

HOUR 3

Dave and Kayte took one last look over Week 4 of the NFL in the final hour. Then they gave a quick outlook on the Kings season with an eye on the rookies and how they might perform.

 

