A Plethora of Guests; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 10/3

Hour 1

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 2: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings give high fives to teammates during the preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on October 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

On the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas begin the show in hour one talking about the Kings win last night vs the Spurs and how good it was to see the rookies play well. Plus the NBA changed their NBA All Star format now, ditching the all fan vote for starters, listen as Doug and Grant give their opinions on the new format.

 

Hour 2

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Jay Ajayi of the Miami Dolphins in action during the NFL match between New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017 in London, England.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

NFL on Fox’s Charles Davis joined Doug and Grant for his weekly appearance on the show. Hear Charles talk about his time in London for the Saints and Dolphins, sight seeing the city, and how his wife told him he couldn’t enter the Playboy store in London.

 

Hour 3

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 12: Head coach David Joerger of the Sacramento Kings reacts during the first half against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on April 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Head Coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined the fellas in the beginning of hour three about the win last night over the Spurs. Coach Joerger gives his thoughts on some of the young rookies first initial game as pro’s. Plus former Raider QB Rich Gannon joined the show and spoke about last week’s performance by Deshaun Watson vs the Titans, how he believes the Raiders are in need of better play from Amari Cooper and some thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs.

 

Hour 4

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 18: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts drops back to pass the ball in the second quarter of the game agains the Minnesota Vikings on December 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

In hour four Doug and Grant continue to talk NFL with CBS Sports Ryan Wilson. Listen as Ryan takes a spin around the league talking about many divisions and teams such as the Colts next move with Andrew Luck, how  the Patriots can back back, who the cream of the crop is in the NFC east and much, much more. Plus the fellas talk opening day in the NHL tomorrow and a little MLB postseason.

