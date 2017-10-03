Hour 1

On the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas begin the show in hour one talking about the Kings win last night vs the Spurs and how good it was to see the rookies play well. Plus the NBA changed their NBA All Star format now, ditching the all fan vote for starters, listen as Doug and Grant give their opinions on the new format.

Hour 2

NFL on Fox’s Charles Davis joined Doug and Grant for his weekly appearance on the show. Hear Charles talk about his time in London for the Saints and Dolphins, sight seeing the city, and how his wife told him he couldn’t enter the Playboy store in London.

Hour 3

Head Coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger joined the fellas in the beginning of hour three about the win last night over the Spurs. Coach Joerger gives his thoughts on some of the young rookies first initial game as pro’s. Plus former Raider QB Rich Gannon joined the show and spoke about last week’s performance by Deshaun Watson vs the Titans, how he believes the Raiders are in need of better play from Amari Cooper and some thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hour 4

In hour four Doug and Grant continue to talk NFL with CBS Sports Ryan Wilson. Listen as Ryan takes a spin around the league talking about many divisions and teams such as the Colts next move with Andrew Luck, how the Patriots can back back, who the cream of the crop is in the NFC east and much, much more. Plus the fellas talk opening day in the NHL tomorrow and a little MLB postseason.