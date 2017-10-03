Police: Thieves Steal $250K In Diamonds From Citrus Heights Jewelry Store

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Detectives have released surveillance photos of robbers who took off with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of diamonds from a Citrus Heights jewelry store.

The incident happened back on April 21, but detectives from the Citrus Heights Police Department are only now releasing the pictures.

The suspects as captured on surveillance cameras inside the jewelry shop. (Credit: Citrus Heights Police)

 

Police say, just before 9 a.m. that day, two men walked into Kenny G & Company Jewelers along Sunrise Boulevard. The men were wearing heavy clothing, masks, and sunglasses – and were armed with a hammer and Taser-style stun gun.

A takeover-style robbery followed, with the suspects eventually pocketing about $250,000 worth diamonds and taking off.

The suspects were last seen running from the store and were even spotted on surveillance camera waiting at an RT bus stop near the shop.

The suspects waiting at an RT bus stop.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any other relevant information in connection to the incident is asked to contact detectives at (916) 727-5524.

