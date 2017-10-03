WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Contingency Plan: The Lo-Down – 10/3

Filed Under: Derek Carr, MLB, NBA, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Sacramento Kings, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Derek Carr (4) of the Oakland Raiders lies on the grass after being hit in the back by Adam Gotsis (99) of the Denver Broncos during the third quarter on Sunday, October 1, 2017. The Denver Broncos hosted the Oakland Raiders.

(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the Kings preseason win last night, and the news of Derek Carr’s injury and how it will affect the team this season.  The guys also talked about last night’s Monday Night Football game against Kansas City and Washington, and the crazy ending the effected the gambling implications. They also talked about other preseason games in the NBA.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Oakland Raiders quarterback EJ Manuel (3) throws the ball during the Oakland Raiders vs. Denver Broncos football game on October 1, 2017 at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO.

(Photo by Kyle Emery/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “One Small Thought,” and break down the NFC.  Next, Levi Damien, Lead Writer and Editor in Chief of Silver and Black Pride, join the show to talk about the Raiders and Derek Carr’s injury.  They also talked about other preseason games in the NBA.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 01: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on October 1, 2017 in Carson, California.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the new changes to the NBA All-Star Game and how it will do compared to previous games.  Next, the guys gave their Winners and Loser of Week 4 of the NFL.  Then the guys ended the show on a Happy Note.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

