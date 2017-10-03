Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about the Kings preseason win last night, and the news of Derek Carr’s injury and how it will affect the team this season. The guys also talked about last night’s Monday Night Football game against Kansas City and Washington, and the crazy ending the effected the gambling implications. They also talked about other preseason games in the NBA. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “One Small Thought,” and break down the NFC. Next, Levi Damien, Lead Writer and Editor in Chief of Silver and Black Pride, join the show to talk about the Raiders and Derek Carr’s injury. They also talked about other preseason games in the NBA. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the new changes to the NBA All-Star Game and how it will do compared to previous games. Next, the guys gave their Winners and Loser of Week 4 of the NFL. Then the guys ended the show on a Happy Note. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

