Kings landing: The Drive – 10/3

HOUR 1

Dave and Kayte opened the show with a recap of the Kings preseason opener, an update on Derek Carr’s back injury and a rundown of what happened in the Chiefs-Washington Monday Night Football game.

 

HOUR 2

The second hour had a deeper dive into the NFL season. Dave and Kayte looked back on Week 4 and took a look at the Raiders options at quarterback with Derek Carr out.

 

HOUR 3

Dave and Kayte started the third hour with some news about the show. They also gave their Week 4 NFL overreactions and talked about the Kings-Spurs preseason opener.

