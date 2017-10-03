Sacramento County Deputy Rammed By Suspects In Stolen Car; Deputy Opened Fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two people are under arrest after authorities say they rammed a deputy’s patrol car late Monday night.

The incident started near Robinette Road and Chriswoods Court. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says, just before 10:30 p.m., a deputy spotted a car that had been reported stolen.

The deputy, who was in a marked car and in full uniform, followed the car to a dead-end street. The deputy then ordered the people inside the stolen car to stop.

It was at this point that the driver of the stolen car turned the car around and hit the gas, driving right at the deputy.

Fearing for his safety, the deputy then opened fire at the driver of the stolen car. It didn’t stop the collision, however, and the deputy suffered a minor arm injury after the patrol car was struck.

The stolen car then drove away but was tracked by a California Highway Patrol helicopter. The two people inside got out and tried to run into a residential neighborhood, but were soon arrested.

A 29-year-old woman, who deputies say was the driver, and a 40-year-old man have been arrested. Their identities have not been released at this time. Neither were hurt in the shooting or crash.

The deputy who opened fire is an 11-year veteran of the department.