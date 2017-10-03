Reward Offered For Information On Who Zip-Tied Turlock Ducks

Sacramento Walk of Stars GalaThe celebratory gala was on September 28th at the Memorial Auditorium. . Nearly 400 people attended the sold out event where honorees shared inspirational stories, accomplishments and what Sacramento means to them. The Sacramento region boasts some of the world's greatest entertainers and artists, athletes, news people, business people and scientists. The Sacramento Walk of Stars honored national and worldwide accomplishments made by those who call or once called the Sacramento region home. Honorees Nicholas Sparks, Russ Solomon, Billy Mills and Ruthie Bolton Entertainment & Arts/Nicholas Sparks: Best-selling author of “The Notebook Business/Russ Solomon: Entrepreneur and founder of Tower Records Sports and Humanitarian/Billy Mills: U.S. gold medal winner best known for defying expectations with one of the biggest upsets in Olympic history and only U.S. Olympic gold medal winner in the 10,000-meter race. Sports/Ruthie Bolton: WNBA all-star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and seven-year Sacramento Monarchs player inducted in to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.