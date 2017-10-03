Reward Offered For Information On Who Zip-Tied Turlock Ducks

TURLOCK (CBS13) — An animal rights group is offering a reward for information leading to the person responsible for putting zip ties on ducks.
A group of five people spotted the ducks in Donnelly Park back on Sept. 24.
Several of the ducks had their lower beaks and necks tied.
Police have increased patrols in the area, but have not caught the suspect.
The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering an award for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.