A Murder And Attempted Suicide Investigation Continues In El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY – Deputies are investigating what would’ve been a murder suicide.

They said the suspect shot a woman dead and then turned the gun on himself, but survived.

It happened on Mother Lode Drive in Shingle Springs just after 6p.m. Wednesday evening.

“There was a female located deceased. She’s a white female adult,” said Sgt. Tasha Thompson with the sheriff’s department.

A witness said he heard the gun shots and found a man and a woman face down.

By the time deputies arrived it was over.

“It’s crazy,” said Chris Okunev who was passing through.

He was stopped by the barriers half way home.

“You got to be pretty crazy to do that,” he said.

Investigators said something like this around here is extremely rare.

“For our community members to see something like this i’m sure it’s pretty shocking to them and they are all cooperating at this point, so we are looking to get information on what occurred when we weren’t here,” Thompson added.

Deputies are looking into a motive and what the relationship was between the man and woman to cause such a tragedy.

The two have not been identified and the suspect’s condition is unknown.