Alex Morgan Red Carded From Disney World

The Orlando Sentinel has reported Olympic Gold Medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion, Alex Morgan, was escorted out of Walt Disney World for being “highly impaired” at the Epcot Center in Florida.

Police reported that Morgan and her group, which were other Orlando City players, were yelling and screaming inside the center.

“I observed a white female, who was later identified as Alexandria Morgan yelling, screaming and taken (sic) video and possibly pictures. She appeared to be highly impaired,” according to deputy who answered to Morgan’s indecent.

No charges were filed, but this was the image Morgan posted before the incident occurred:

Annual around the world in 8 hours. No big. A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on Oct 1, 2017 at 4:43pm PDT

Alex Morgan later went to Twitter to apologize for her actions.