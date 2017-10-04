Hour 1

On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, Grant flies solo with Doug off for the day and gives some results of the NBA GM Poll. Everything from the best shooter in the league to who was the best free agent signing this past summer.

Hour 2

Former Raider OL and current Raider analyst Lincoln Kennedy joined the show for his weekly Raider report in hour two. Listen as Linc talks about why the running game is been non-existent, how the offense schemes need to be better, what to expect out of EJ Manuel while Derek Carr is out and if this a must win for the team. Plus hear Willie talk about the speed and flair of D’Aaron Fox he has seen so far this preseason, how fun this year has been so far, plus why this team is like a band of brothers compared to recent years with the Kings.

Hour 3

Current analyst Chris Landry joined Grant for his weekly appearance. Hear Chris break down all the news and notes around the NFL, including the Patriots defense and the Raiders next few weeks maybe with out Derek Carr as well a little NCAA football.

Hour 4

In hour four “The Voice of the Sharks” Dan Rusanowsky joins the show to discuss opening night tonight for the Sharks and Grant talks more of the NBA GM poll and it’s results.