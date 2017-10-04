Bill Could Let Consumers Take Wells Fargo To Court

All by Myself ; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie - 10/4On the Wednesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, Grant flies solo with Doug off for the day and gives some results of the NBA GM Poll. Everything from the best shooter in the league to who was the best free agent signing, plus Willie Cauley-Stein, former Raider Lincoln Kennedy and "The Voice of the Sharks" Dan Rusanowsky joined the show.