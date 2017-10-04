Central California Boy Trying To Retrieve Football Electrocuted By Fence

Filed Under: fresno

FRESNO (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy died after he was electrocuted when he tried to retrieve a football and touched a chain-link fence that was accidentally electrified.

The Fresno Bee reports Adrian Antunez’s family, friends and former teachers held a prayer vigil Tuesday evening near the fence.

Adrian died Monday at a hospital, four days after he and other children were playing at their apartment complex when their ball fell between a cinder-block wall and a chain-link fence. Adrian touched the metal fence and collapsed.

Fresno Police Lt. Stephen Viveros says an investigation shows a bare wire and a metal conduit that had been installed to power video surveillance cameras accidentally touched the chain-link fence.

City officials said the wiring was improperly done and that the property manager must remove the wiring by Friday or face a fine.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch