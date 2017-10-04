WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Attorney: Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Didn’t Know Of Attack Plans

Filed Under: Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An attorney for the Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend says she had no knowledge of any plans by him to commit a massacre.

Marilou Danley’s lawyer said Wednesday she plans to cooperate fully with the investigation of her boyfriend Stephen Paddock.

Defense attorney Matthew Lombard spoke in Los Angeles after Danley met with FBI agents to discuss Sunday’s carnage on the Las Vegas strip.

She returned to the U.S. Tuesday night from the Philippines, where she was visiting family.

While she was there, Paddock, a high-stakes gambler, sent her $100,000.

Lombard says she was not expecting the money and worried that he was breaking up with her.

