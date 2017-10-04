10-Month-Old Modesto Girl Tests Positive For Meth, Parents Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) – Two parents are under arrest after their 10-month-old daughter tested positive for meth, authorities say.

The Modesto Police Department said the baby’s parents took the girl to Oak Valley Hospital in Oakdale on Tuesday. The baby soon tested positive for methamphetamine and police were contacted.

meth baby arrest 10 Month Old Modesto Girl Tests Positive For Meth, Parents Arrested

Margarita Adams and Nathaniel Smith’s booking photos. (Credit: Modesto Police)

Officers soon arrived at the hospital and arrested the two parents, 26-year-old margarita Adams and 43-year-old Nathaniel Smith.

A probation search of the parents’ home found unsafe living conditions, officers say.

The infant is now in protective custody.

