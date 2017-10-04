Family Of Modesto Officer Killed By DUI Suspect Gets To Keep His K9 Partner

MODESTO (CBS13) – The vote was 7-0 in favor of something that has never before happened in the history of the City of Modesto politics: The city council voted Tuesday night to sell a Modesto Police K9 for just one dollar.

The reasons why go far beyond politics.

Sergeant Mike Pershall was off-duty when he was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver while he rode his bike.

Since the tragedy in late August, his partner K9 Ike has been staying with Sgt. Pershall’s wife and two children.

The dog and family have grown attached and are helping one another cope with the overwhelming loss. So, at the request of the Modesto Police Department, the City Council agreed to sell Ike to the Pershall Family for one dollar.

“The dog has been by the family’s side as part of their comfort,” a Modesto Police official told councilmembers.

The move was made even though, at three years of age, Ike is in his prime and could have spent several more years on the force. In addition, the cost to the city to acquire him was just over $9,000.

But again, this was not about money or politics. For everyone involved, this was about doing the right thing.