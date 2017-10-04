HOUR 1

Scot Pollard joined the show today! Dave, Kayte and Scot talked about the Yankees-Twins AL Wild Card game, the NBA’s All-Star adjustments, and the Chargers issues drawing fans in Los Angeles.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2

At the top of the second hour, Dave discussed his shopping habits. Dave, Kayte and Scott also talked about referee problems in the NFL, Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on Antonio Brown, and athletes suffering life-altering injuries and when the best time to retire is.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3

Guests filled the third hour today. Voice of the Raiders Greg Papa hopped on to talk about the Raiders upcoming game against the Ravens. After that, Kings head coach Dave Joerger joined the show to discuss the team’s first preseason game and where they’re at heading into their second preseason contest.

Listen to the whole hour here: