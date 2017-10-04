Protesting Injustice, Vets Take A Knee During Sacramento City Council Meeting

Filed Under: National Anthem Protest, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local veterans took a knee at Sacramento’s city council meeting to protest injustice in the United States.

During the pledge of allegiance Tuesday evening, the military veterans kneeled to show solidarity with the athletes who have been kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism and police brutality.

“We’ve served our country, we didn’t serve it to support racism, we didn’t serve it to support police brutality, these are things that are un-American,” said John Reiger from the Sacramento chapter of Veterans For Peace.

The veterans who participated say this act should make it clear that they believe the athletes who kneel are not opposed to the military.

