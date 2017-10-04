San Diego To Open Camp For Homeless After Hepatitis Outbreak

Filed Under: Hepatitis, homeless

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The city of San Diego is opening an encampment for the homeless.

The move announced Wednesday is meant to address both the city’s homeless problem overall and a recent outbreak of hepatitis A that has hit the homeless especially hard.

The camp, in a public works yard near Balboa Park, will be equipped with tents, showers, restrooms, food security and social services.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer says it’s a temporary solution while the city builds a larger, more durable area featuring large industrial tents later this year.

The camp is scheduled to open on Monday.

San Diego County is battling an epidemic of hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease that has killed 17 people and infected 461 people, including more than 300 who had to be hospitalized.

