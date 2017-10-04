Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started off the show talking about the Yankees win over the Twins last night to advance to the ALDS. The guys then talked about the Rockets Thunder game last night with Carmelo Anthony, Paul George, and Chris Paul all playing for their new team. The guys then ended the hour talking about the NBA GM surveys, and their thoughts on the picks.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the GM surveys, and then somehow got onto different scenarios with the Sacramento Kings season, and how they might be able to "sweep" the NBA awards. Next, the guys got in to "One Small Thought," and broke down the AFC.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys asked people if they thought Brandon Weeden was a better quarterback than Colin Kaepernick, and busted the myth of Kaepernick opting out of a "12 million dollar contract." Next, with the NFL season a quarter of the way through, the guys ask who's real and who isn't. The guys then ended the show on a happy note.

