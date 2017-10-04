WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

What’s The Scenario: The Lo-Down – 10/4

Hour 1

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Brett Gardner #11 after hitting a two run home run against Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started off the show talking about the Yankees win over the Twins last night to advance to the ALDS.  The guys then talked about the Rockets Thunder game last night with Carmelo Anthony, Paul George, and Chris Paul all playing for their new team. The guys then ended the hour talking about the NBA GM surveys, and their thoughts on the picks.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 2: De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings give high fives to teammates during the preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on October 2, 2017 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the GM surveys, and then somehow got onto different scenarios with the Sacramento Kings season, and how they might be able to “sweep” the NBA awards.  Next, the guys got in to “One Small Thought,” and broke down the AFC.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 01: Brandon Weeden #5 of the Houston Texans throws against the Dallas Cowboys during a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys asked people if they thought Brandon Weeden was a better quarterback than Colin Kaepernick, and busted the myth of Kaepernick opting out of a “12 million dollar contract.”  Next, with the NFL season a quarter of the way through, the guys ask who’s real and who isn’t.  The guys then ended the show on a happy note.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

