Hour 1

On the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas talk Cam Newton and his response to the female reporter and all the backlash he has faced over the last 24 hours. Plus sports vs politics, can they interact during sports events, hear the fellas discuss.

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, Seth Everett joins the show to talk about the day in baseball. Hear Seth give his thoughts on how crazy it is to predict a champion, why the Yankees will be lucky to get to a game 5, why the Cubs need to flip the switch to repeat and how good the Astros are.