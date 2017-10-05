WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

A Hitting Explosion ; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 10/5

Filed Under: Jose Altuve, MLB, MLB Playoffs, NFL, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs

Hour 1

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 1: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas talk Cam Newton and his response to the female reporter and all the backlash he has faced over the last 24 hours. Plus sports vs politics, can they interact during sports events, hear the fellas discuss.

 

 

Hour 2

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros hits a home run in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

In hour two of the show, Seth Everett joins the show to talk about the day in baseball. Hear Seth give his thoughts on how crazy it is to predict a champion, why the Yankees will be lucky to get to a game 5, why the Cubs need to flip the switch to repeat and how good the Astros are.

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch