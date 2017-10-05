Protesters Block Streets On Last Day Of DACA Renewals

Filed Under: DACA, immigration, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police detained protesters who shut down an intersection while calling for protection for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as kids.

Authorities declared an unlawful assembly after a handful of marchers set up metal platforms and blocked traffic on the city’s west side Thursday morning.

Thursday is the last day for people to renew work permits under the government program known as DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

DACA has shielded immigrants from deportation but is now nearing its end.

After officers detained protesters in the street, a few dozen demonstrators lined sidewalks holding signs and chanting “stop deportation.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch