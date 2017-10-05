Freeway-Crossing Mountain Lion Dies In Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion that managed to cross a Southern California freeway and make its home in the mountains north of Los Angeles has died.

The National Park Service says the 10-year-old male dubbed P-41 was found dead Wednesday on the edge of the Verdugo Mountains, a small range surrounded by urban sprawl.

Spokeswoman Kate Kuykendall says the carcass had deteriorated so the cause of death is unclear but it’s possible a recent wildfire may have been a contributing factor. She says other cougars have died in fire areas after burning their paws on hot ground and being unable to hunt.

A necropsy will determine how P-41 died.

Biologists have been tracking P-41 since 2015. They believe he crossed State Route 2 — the Glendale Freeway — to reach his territory.

