WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Fumbled: The Lo-Down – 10/5

Filed Under: Cam Newton, MLB, NBA, NFL, The Lo-Down, WNBA

Hour 1

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 1: Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Cam Newton’s interaction with a Panthers female beat reporter, and gave their opinions on Cam.  Next, the guys took calls from listeners who talked about the controversy.  The guys also talked about tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the Patriots and Buccaneers.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Ice Cube aka O'Shea Jackson poses with Oakland Raider CEO Amy Trask before game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum on Sunday, October 16, 2005.

(Photo by Kirby Lee/NFLPhotoLibrary)

In the second hour of the show Amy Trask joined the show to talk about Cam Newton’s comments, her dealing with sexist attitudes as CEO of the Raiders, and her time as CEO of the BIG3. Next, the guys talk about the Kings and how the veterans are teaching the rookies, and what type of success they could have this season.  They also talked about some of the other NBA preseason.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 07: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks to pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on September 7, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the Nate Lundy joined the show for their weekly Fantasy Football segment to get your lineups set for Week 5 in the NFL.  Next, Holly Rowe, ESPN, joined the guys to talk about last night’s Lynx win for their fourth WNBA Championship, and she also talked about her experience as a woman working in sports.  The guys then ended the show on a Happy Note.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling and Jason Ross
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch