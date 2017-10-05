Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Cam Newton’s interaction with a Panthers female beat reporter, and gave their opinions on Cam. Next, the guys took calls from listeners who talked about the controversy. The guys also talked about tonight’s Thursday Night Football game between the Patriots and Buccaneers. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Amy Trask joined the show to talk about Cam Newton’s comments, her dealing with sexist attitudes as CEO of the Raiders, and her time as CEO of the BIG3. Next, the guys talk about the Kings and how the veterans are teaching the rookies, and what type of success they could have this season. They also talked about some of the other NBA preseason. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the Nate Lundy joined the show for their weekly Fantasy Football segment to get your lineups set for Week 5 in the NFL. Next, Holly Rowe, ESPN, joined the guys to talk about last night’s Lynx win for their fourth WNBA Championship, and she also talked about her experience as a woman working in sports. The guys then ended the show on a Happy Note. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

