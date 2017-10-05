Infant Given Up At Hospital Under Safe Surrender Program

Filed Under: Los Angeles

LANCASTER (AP) — A newborn boy was surrendered at a hospital in a city north of Los Angeles under a program that allows infants to be safely given up with no questions asked.

The Sun reports the infant was handed over on Monday at a Lancaster hospital, marking the fifth time a baby was given over this year under the Safe Surrender program.

The 16-year-old program allows parents or guardians to legally surrender an infant that is no more than three days old to an employee at any Los Angeles County hospital or fire station.

The Los Angeles County Supervisor’s Office announced the surrender on Wednesday, and this child was the 155th to be given up since the program began.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch