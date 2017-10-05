LA Sheriff’s Deputy Grazed By Bullet While Serving Search Warrant

Filed Under: El Monte, Los Angeles, Los Angeles Sheriff, Officer Involved Shooting, sheriff
File (credit: Getty Images)

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a deputy suffered minor injuries when he was hit by gunfire while serving a search warrant at a home.

Officials say the deputy was taken to a hospital with a graze wound after the shooting in South El Monte on the 11200 block of Broadmead Street just before dawn.

Three suspects were arrested according to CBS Los Angeles.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the deputy returned fire.

Authorities didn’t reveal the reason for the search warrant.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch