LA Sheriff’s Deputy Grazed By Bullet While Serving Search Warrant

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say a deputy suffered minor injuries when he was hit by gunfire while serving a search warrant at a home.
Officials say the deputy was taken to a hospital with a graze wound after the shooting in South El Monte on the 11200 block of Broadmead Street just before dawn.
Three suspects were arrested according to CBS Los Angeles.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the deputy returned fire.
Authorities didn’t reveal the reason for the search warrant.