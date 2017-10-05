Woman Searching For Sacramento Man Who Saved Her Life During Vegas Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A woman who survived the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas is asking for help in trying to find the man who saved her life.

Mikerra Guerrero says she was at the concert Sunday night. Near her were a group of people who said they were from Sacramento.

Once the shots started ringing out, Guerrero writes that she was separated from her group.

Guerrero says the man who she had only just met saved her life.

“He grabbed me and held me, and once we heard more shots being fired, he shielded me on the ground. He held my hand and reassured me that we were going to make it out alive, that I was going to see my friends and family again and that I would be live to see another day,” Guerrero writes.

Since that night, Guerrero says she has been searching for the man. She says she only recorded short videos that caught glimpses of her hero, but she’s hoping someone recognizes him.

The video she has posted to Facebook has now been shared hundreds of times.