Suspect Arrested After Man Stabbed In Face At Pasadena Train Station

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County authorities arrested a suspect after a man was stabbed in his face and body during an argument at a commuter rail station.

Sheriff’s officials say the stabbing was reported shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday at the Metro Gold Line Fillmore Station in Pasadena.

Officials say witnesses gave deputies a description of the suspect, who was tracked down and detained when he got off a train at a nearby station.

The victim is in critical but stable condition after surgery.

Investigators don’t immediately know if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The station where the attack happened was closed for several hours during the investigation.

