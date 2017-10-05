Talking about females talking about things: The Drive – 10/5

Filed Under: Cam Newton, New England Patriots, Samsung, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady

HOUR 1

gettyimages 856343750 e1507134315115 Talking about females talking about things: The Drive 10/5

Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Scot Pollard joined the show again today. Dave, Kayte and Scot opened the show with a discussion about the Diamondbacks-Rockies Wild Card game. They also talked about the Patriots-Bucs matchup on Thursday Night Football, and Cam Newton’s comments about female reporters.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2

460732550 Talking about females talking about things: The Drive 10/5

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the third hour, Dave, Kayte and Scot talked more about Cam Newton’s comments, Frank Gore leaving the 49ers, and whether Thursday Night Football is good or bad for the NFL.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3

gettyimages 856453278 Talking about females talking about things: The Drive 10/5

(Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee joined the show at the top of the third hour to talk about the 49ers upcoming game against the Colts. After that, Dave, Kayte and Scot did some Kings trivia.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch