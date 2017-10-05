HOUR 1
Scot Pollard joined the show again today. Dave, Kayte and Scot opened the show with a discussion about the Diamondbacks-Rockies Wild Card game. They also talked about the Patriots-Bucs matchup on Thursday Night Football, and Cam Newton’s comments about female reporters.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2
In the third hour, Dave, Kayte and Scot talked more about Cam Newton’s comments, Frank Gore leaving the 49ers, and whether Thursday Night Football is good or bad for the NFL.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3
Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee joined the show at the top of the third hour to talk about the 49ers upcoming game against the Colts. After that, Dave, Kayte and Scot did some Kings trivia.
Listen to the whole hour here: