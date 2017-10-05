Police: Suspect Releases Pepper Spray At Modesto Mall, About 50 People Being Treated

MODESTO (CBS13) – The latest on a pepper spray incident at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto:

5:20 p.m.

Modesto police say several people were treated at the scene for exposure to pepper spray after it was released by a suspect.

No one was taken to the hospital, police say.

The area has since been reopened.

Police have not said if the suspect has been caught.

4:49 p.m.

Police say dozens of people are being treated after they were exposed to pepper spray at a Modesto mall Thursday afternoon.

The scene is at the Vintage Faire Mall.

Modesto police say a woman was being taken into custody by mall security when she deployed the pepper spray. The woman got away and authorities are still looking for her.

(2/2) A suspect deployed the chemical agent as she was being taken into custody by Mall Security. Treatment underway for those affected. pic.twitter.com/brSpRwLWpG — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) October 5, 2017

About 50 people are now being treated for exposure, police say.

Fire department, medics and police officers are at the scene helping the people affected.

More information to come.