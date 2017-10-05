Family: British Climber Injured In Yosemite Rock Fall Recovering

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) – The family of a British climber who was injured last week during a rock fall in Yosemite National Park that killed her husband says she is recovering.

Lucy Foster’s family said in a statement Thursday that she’ll return home to the United Kingdom once the hospital’s trauma team clears her.

Lucy Foster and her husband, Andrew Foster, had climbed El Capitan and were at the foot of the popular rock formation when last Wednesday a chunk of granite about 12 stories tall broke free and plunged down. A second rock fall from El Capitan the following day injured one person.

Andrew Foster’s family says in a joint statement that witnesses saw him running back to the rock fall to protect his wife and that he died while shielding her.

