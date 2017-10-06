WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Gov. Brown Vetoes Ban On Smoking At California Parks, Beaches

Filed Under: California State Parks, jerry brown, Smoking

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Smoking and vaping will still be allowed at California state parks and beaches, despite lawmakers’ attempts to ban it.

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed two bills Friday that would have banned lighting up in a park or at the beach. In a veto message, he writes, “if people can’t smoke even on a deserted beach, where can they? There must be some limit to the coercive power of government.”

One bill would’ve imposed a $100 fine for people caught smoking tobacco, marijuana, or even electronic cigarettes.

Supporters hoped to mitigate the effects of nicotine and secondhand smoke while preventing litter from discarded cigarette butts. Brown has vetoed a similar bill before.

Last year, lawmakers raised the smoking age to 21 and voters approved a $2-per-pack increase in tobacco taxes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch