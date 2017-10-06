Comedian Ralphie May Dead At 45

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Comedian Ralphie May, whose rose to fame on TV’s “Last Comic Standing”, died Friday after a heart attack, according to reports. He was 45.

A statement provided to Variety by a spokesperson for May said the comic had battled pneumonia for the last few weeks. His body was found at his home in Las Vegas, according to the statement.

After finishing second on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003, May became a stand-up staple in venues across the U.S. and had recently performed in a series of shows at Harrah’s in Vegas.

May is survived by his wife Lahna and children April June May and August James May.

