Dramatic Video Shows Altercation With Suspect And Sheriff’s Deputy

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (CBS 13) – A man is now behind bars after chasing a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputy and trying to steal his car.

“We were just shocked that it even happened,” said Jewel Armstrong, who caught it all on video. “That it turned into something like that!”

In happened Wednesday night around 7pm, outside of a Costco Distribution Center near Tracy.

According to an employee, Costco security got a call about a suspicious person on their property.

“He was laughing one moment, and then wanted a hug,” Armstrong said.

When a deputy from San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office arrived and attempted to detain a man named Yaroub Assad. The deputy asked Assad to get down on the ground multiple times. Assad complied and got down but seven seconds later he popped right back up on his feet.

“He looked like he wasn’t here, like his mind wasn’t here, like he was under the influence,” Armstrong said.

Assad Headed back to his car and when the deputy approached, Assad knocked him down. The deputy fired his Taser but Assad still didn’t back down. Then Assad hopped into the deputy’s car and tried to get away. Armstrong told CBS 13 she then saw Assad get back into his vehicle and crash into the deputy’s car. Minutes later, he was taken into custody.

“I was in shock,” Armstrong said. “I mean you can hear me in the background saying like ‘Stop, shoot his tires out! I didn’t know what was going to happen!”

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office released a statement explaining the officer’s actions:

“Our deputies must routinely make split-second decisions on the use of force. In this instance, the deputy made an assessment that it was not required.”

Assad faces four charges including felony vandalism and resisting an officer. The case has now been forwarded to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office and Assad is set to appear before a judge Friday afternoon