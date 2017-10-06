WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Gov. Brown Signs Bill Reducing Penalties For HIV Transmission

Filed Under: HIV, jerry brown

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has signed legislation that reduces the penalty for intentionally exposing some to HIV.

The legislation signed Friday is part of an attempt by Democratic lawmakers to reverse the tough policies enacted during the AIDS scare of the 1980s and `90s.

Under those policies, intentionally exposing someone to HIV was a felony. SB239 reduces the crime to a misdemeanor, treating HIV like other communicable diseases.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco says the harsher penalties for HIV discourage people from getting tested for the disease and stigmatize those who have it.

Critics say the bill would endanger people.

Lawmakers last year approved legislation allowing people with HIV to receive transplants from HIV-positive donors, reversing a ban imposed amid widespread fear about the disease.

The bill was among several pieces of legislation Gov. Brown signed into law on Friday. Brown also vetoed several bills, including ones on cannabis edibles, community development investment tax credits and a smoking ban on state beaches and parks.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch