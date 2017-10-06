WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

“It’s Always What It Is”: The Lo-Down – 10/6

Hour 1

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 3: Jaime Garcia #34 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after the Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins in the American League Wild Card game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

(Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the MLB playoff games, and Damien is tired of the Champagne celebrations for each stage of the playoffs.  Next, the guys broke down last night’s Thursday Night Football game between the Patriots and Chiefs last night. The guys also talked about Charles Barkley predicting that the Kings will make the playoffs this season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on in the first half against the Miami Heat during their Pre Season game at Barclays Center on October 5, 2017 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Lo-Down the guys talked about the spat between Kenyon Martin and Jeremy Lin.  The guys also talked about OJ Simpson who was paroled this week and his fake paparazzi in Las Vegas.  The guys also talked about the Kings preseason game against the Spurs tonight.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

SANTA CLARA, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi\'s Stadium on September 21, 2017 in Santa Clara, California.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys started off the hour with their “Friday Five,” and let you know what to pay attention to this weekend.  Next, the guys gave their Week 5 NFL picks and finished off the show on a Happy Note.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch