Actor James Woods Says He’s Retiring From Hollywood

Filed Under: Hollywood, retirement
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Actor James Woods attends the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 19: Actor James Woods attends the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Oscar-nominated actor James Woods says he’s retiring from the entertainment industry.

The news was included in a press release issued by Woods’ real estate agent offering Woods’ Rhode Island lake house for sale.

Allen Gammons said Friday that Woods is 70 and wants to relax. He says the actor’s brother and mother recently died, and he hopes to spend more time on passions including photography, antiquing and poker.

Woods is known for his conservative political views. He has said that’s made it tough to find work in Hollywood.

Gammons said Woods’ decision was not political.

Actress Amber Tamblyn last month said Woods tried to pick her up when she was 16. Woods called a lie on Twitter. Gammons said Woods declined to comment Friday when asked about Tamblyn’s accusation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch