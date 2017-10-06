HOUR 1

It’s Kayte’s last day! Sean Salisbury joined the show near the top of the hour to help Dave play a joke on Kayte. Then Dave, Kayte and Scot Pollard talked about the Thursday Night matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots, as well as Cam Newton’s apology and the Kings preseason game against the Spurs.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2

In the third hour, Kayte, Dave and Scott talked about Cam Newton’s apology and the tweets from Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue that surfaced after Newton’s comments to her. Then they looked ahead at the NFL weekend.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 3

CBS Sports fantasy football analyst Dave Richard joined the show to talk fantasy football at the top of the hour. Then Dave and Kayte discussed Jeremy Lin’s hair and Kenyon Martin’s response to it. Then Dave said goodbye to Kayte.

Listen to the whole hour here: