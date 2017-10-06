Man Suspected Of Trying To Meet Up With Underage Teen For Sex Arrested

Filed Under: Placer County, Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A Sacramento man is under arrest after an undercover sting, detectives say.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Sept. 22, detectives set up a meeting with a man who thought he was talking to a 13-year-old girl.

Instead, when the man showed up at the place, he was met with detectives and arrested.

Deputies recorded the arrested and posted video of it to the department’s Facebook page.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Sacramento resident Kondwani Manjolo. He’s now facing charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for the purposes of sexual gratification.

Manjolo remains in custody at the Placer County Jail.

