Report: Kings To Keep Rookie Harry Giles Off Court Until January

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Sacramento Kings announced Friday afternoon in a media release that they’ll be keeping their rookie forward Harry Giles off the basketball court until at least January.
The Kings noted on their media release that the training staff is focusing on a measured and sustained progression plan designed to improve physical strength in his surgically repaired knees. He will be reevaluated routinely throughout the program.
Jason Jones of the SacBee did note that weren’t any setbacks, but the organizations wants to give Giles time to rest.
Giles was selected 20th overall out of Duke University by the Sacramento Kings during the 2017 NBA Draft. He made his collegiate debut on December 19 after missing being out six weeks due to a knee injury.
He appeared in 26 games and averaged 3.9 PPG with the Blue Devils.