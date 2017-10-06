Report: Kings To Keep Rookie Harry Giles Off Court Until January

Filed Under: Harry Giles, January, Knee Injury, NBA, Out, Rookie, Sacramento Kings

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Sacramento Kings announced Friday afternoon in a media release that they’ll be keeping their rookie forward Harry Giles off the basketball court until at least January.

The Kings noted on their media release that the training staff is focusing on a measured and sustained progression plan designed to improve physical strength in his surgically repaired knees. He will be reevaluated routinely throughout the program.

Jason Jones of the SacBee did note that weren’t any setbacks, but the organizations wants to give Giles time to rest.

Giles was selected 20th overall out of Duke University by the Sacramento Kings during the 2017 NBA Draft. He made his collegiate debut on December 19 after missing being out six weeks due to a knee injury.

He appeared in 26 games and averaged 3.9 PPG with the Blue Devils.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch