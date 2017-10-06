Teen Suspects Arrested After California Man Stabbed 10 Times

Filed Under: Palmdale

PALMDALE (AP) — Authorities arrested two teen suspects after a man was repeatedly stabbed during a fight in the parking lot of a church in northern Los Angeles County.

Sheriff’s officials say the 21-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition with at least ten stab wounds after collapsing late Thursday in Palmdale.

A witness told investigators the man had fought with a group of people and the suspects fled in multiple vehicles.

Officials say a short time later deputies took two male suspects, 17 and 18 years old, into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

