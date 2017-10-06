Tracy Woman Dies After Falling From San Francisco Cliff

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Authorities have identified a woman who died after falling from a cliff in San Francisco.

The San Francisco medical examiner identified her Friday as 36-year-old Arezoo Yusufi, of Tracy.

San Francisco Fire Dept. Lt. Jonathan Baxter says the Yusufi on Thursday fell about 300 feet from a cliff in Fort Funston.

San Francisco television station KPIX reports she was at a hang-gliding viewing platform. The platform has a safety barrier, but authorities say she was standing off to the side of it.

Authorities have not released information about how she fell.

