Trucker Protest Slowing Traffic On Southbound Highway 99

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you pass a long line of semi-trucks along Highway 99 on Friday, don’t be alarmed.

Truckers are driving from Sutter County to Fresno in protest of new regulations on logbooks.

#TrafficAlert: A protest by semi truck drivers has traffic slowed on Highway 99, moving south from Sutter County, ending in Fresno. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 6, 2017

The protest is heading down Highway 99 and will end in Fresno, where hundreds of long-haul truck drivers already held a protest on Thursday.

Traffic is slow in the immediate area near the line of truckers.

Truckers say the new electronic logbooks, which are replacing paper logbooks, will force them to stop even if they’re in a dangerous area.