California’s Gun-Related Homicide Rate Up By 15%

Turner's Record 5 RBIs Drive Dodgers To 9-5 Win Over D-Backs Clayton Kershaw still hasn't figured out how to dominate in October. This time, he couldn't even keep the ball in the yard.

Kings for the Second Time; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie - 10/6On the Friday edition of the Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, the fellas talk the Kings 2nd preseason game against the Spurs tonight, what to expect from the different line ups, including the young guns probably getting the bulk of the night. Plus a little NFL, as the fellas give their picks, lock and upset.