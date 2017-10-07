California’s Gun-Related Homicide Rate Up By 15%

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — New state figures show more people were killed with guns in California last year than in any other year since 2008.

The California Department of Justice said there were 1,368 gun-related homicides in 2016, up by about 200 from 2014, when such killings fell to a historic low.

That’s a 15 percent increase in the firearm homicide rate.

The state figures show guns were used in 72 percent of California homicides last year.

The spike in gun-related homicides reflects a national trend, and comes as gun sales go up statewide and nationwide.

