Official Says Note In Room Of Las Vegas Shooter Aided Shooting Precision

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the mass shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

5 p.m.

A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Las Vegas shooter’s hotel room contained a series of numbers that helped him calculate more precise shots.

The official says Saturday that the numbers found on a note on a nightstand included the distance between the high-rise hotel room that Stephen Paddock was using as a perch and the concert the victims were attending.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the details of the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are still trying to determine why Paddock committed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

He killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others last Sunday before taking his own life.

— By Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo

____

1:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says in the depths of horror, Americans have found hope in those who risked their lives after the Las Vegas shooting.

Pence spoke Saturday afternoon at a prayer service in Las Vegas honoring the 58 victims killed last Sunday in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Pence says those killed were taken before their time. But he says, “Their names and their stories will forever be etched into the hearts of the American people.”

Fifty-eight doves were released outside on the steps of City Hall. They flew in a wide arc before disappearing into the distance as someone shouted, “God bless America!”

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led gunman Stephen Paddock to carry out the attack.

___

12:30 p.m.

The family of a California man killed in the Las Vegas shooting is asking a judge to appoint a special administrator to take control of the gunman’s assets.

Attorneys for the family of 56-year-old John Phippen filed the petition in Clark County, Nevada, on Friday.

The court filing asks a judge to appoint the county’s public administrator to take control of gunman Stephen Paddock’s estate. The petition says that’s a necessary step to allow lawsuits to be brought against Paddock’s estate.

Phippen was one of 58 victims killed when Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite last Sunday. Hundreds of others were injured before Paddock took his own life.

Friends have said the father of six from Santa Clarita, California, was always willing to lend an ear — or a cold beer — to a friend in need.

___

10:30 a.m.

Federal agents are starting to haul away thousands of personal items left behind when a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas concert, killing 58 people and injuring nearly 500 others.

FBI agents were seen Saturday morning hauling baby strollers, lawn chairs, backpacks and purses onto dollies and into the back of a white truck.

Law enforcement officers had fanned out across the crime scene throughout the week, stacking up belongings of concert-goers into more than a dozen large piles.

Authorities have said they plan to return the belongings to people in the next week.

An estimated 22,000 people attended the Route 91 Harvest festival on Sunday when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from his high-rise hotel suite.

___

12 a.m.

Tourists coming to Las Vegas may soon encounter something darker than the dazzling lights that typically welcome them to the city.

Billboards will serve as a stark reminder that investigators remain stumped about what drove a gunman to mow down concertgoers from a perch in a high-rise casino hotel last Sunday.

Police who have yet to find Stephen Paddock’s motive for the massacre said Friday that they will enlist the public’s help.

The FBI’s Aaron Rouse says billboards will ask people with credible information to call the agency. The number will be 800-CALL-FBI.

Paddock left behind little clues about what led him to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. He killed 58 and wounded nearly 500 before killing himself.